Multiple police agencies actively searching for wanted man in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Nicholasville Police, Lexington Police and the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office are currently searching an area of Nicholasville for a man wanted on several active warrants.

According to the Nicholasville Police Department, agencies are searching near Mason Springs Drive for Christian Cutwright.

He was tracked to the area of Lowe's, where he reportedly abandoned his vehicle.

Residents who live nearby are urged to remain in their homes and secure their doors, as well as reviewing security footage to help authorities determine his direction of travel.