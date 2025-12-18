Murder case status hearing for former Kentucky sheriff postponed over undisclosed issue

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A status hearing for a former Kentucky sheriff accused of murdering a judge ended abruptly Thursday over an undisclosed issue, according to attorneys involved in the high-profile case.

Kentucky State Police transported Shawn "Mickey" Stines from his cell at the Leslie County Detention Center to the Letcher County Courthouse – the same courthouse where prosecutors say the former sheriff gunned down Judge Kevin Mullins in September 2024.

The court was scheduled to receive updates on the case from prosecution and defense teams and hear pending motions Thursday afternoon. Key motions before the court included a defense request to set bond and a prosecution motion seeking to move the trial out of Letcher County.

However, attorneys said an "issue" arose just before the hearing began.

"Before we move forward, due to the nature of the case, we want to make sure it's done correctly and handled appropriately. Once that issue is addressed, we will reset a date for all pending motions," Judge Christopher Cohron said.

Surveillance video first shown during an October hearing appears to show the moment prosecutors say Stines pointed a gun at Mullins, with the judge attempting to shield himself under his desk.

Stines' defense attorneys have indicated they plan to raise extreme emotional disturbance and insanity-related defenses. However, a request to unseal portions of a psychological evaluation was denied by the judge.

The defense has also argued that prosecutors presented false or misleading testimony to the grand jury. A judge rejected that claim and ruled the Commonwealth presented enough evidence to establish probable cause.