Murder trial of Shannon Gilday opens with details of Jordan Morgan's death

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Opening statements began Tuesday in the murder trial of Shannon Gilday, who is accused of fatally shooting Jordan Morgan, the 32-year-old daughter of a former lawmaker, in her bed in February 2022.

Prosecutors painted a disturbing picture of Morgan's final moments, telling jurors that the young lawyer begged for her life before Gilday shot her 11 times after climbing scaffolding to reach her bedroom at her father's Madison County mansion.

"Please don't," were Morgan's last words, according to Special Prosecutor Todd Willard, who said investigators know this because Gilday told police what she said.

The trial was moved to Shelby County due to extensive pretrial publicity surrounding the case.

Willard described extensive planning by Gilday, saying the defendant had scoped out the home multiple times before the attack, even using aerial photographs and topographical maps to study the property.

C. Wesley Morgan, Jordan's father, testified about the terrifying moments when he first encountered the gunman after hearing gunshots as he slept.

"He had a hoodie on and a mask over his... omething over his face when I looked and saw him coming down the stairs," Morgan said, describing hearing multiple gunshots.

The defense did not dispute that Gilday killed Morgan but argued he should be found not guilty by reason of insanity, claiming he suffers from mental illness.

Defense attorney Tom Griffiths told jurors that Gilday targeted the home because it had a doomsday bunker and he feared nuclear war.

"This death makes no sense. It shouldn't have happened and it never would have, except for mental illness," Griffiths said.

The trial could take up to a month. Gilday is charged with murder, assault, three counts of attempted murder, criminal mischief and burglary. If convicted of murder, he could face the death penalty.

