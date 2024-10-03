'My baby blanket is gone': Bath County family loses everything in fire

BATH CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bath County family is left with nothing after their mobile home caught fire Wednesday night. Now, friends are hoping to support them through a GoFundMe.

Brian Thomas has rented the mobile home in Sharpsburg for the last seven years.

“It was the first place I've been able to call home since I left my parents,” he said.

He’d been living there with his fiance and daughters, when they went out to dinner Wednesday night.

According to Thomas, they hadn’t been gone more than 30 minutes when they returned home they found the home filled with smoke.

“I realized, 'Oh this is one of those fires, there's no saving it, I gotta get those pets out,'” recalled Thomas.

He saved the pets, but the home is a total loss, as are almost all of their possessions.

Watching the flames pick back up Thursday afternoon, Thomas and his 6-year-old Abigail sat nearby.

“My baby blanket is gone because the fire happened,” said Abigail.

“I don’t know what to make of it,” said Thomas. “I just got a new job, I just started, so it’s bad timing. I don't wanna miss work, so I’ve gotta juggle work, finding a place, and rebuilding so I can get my babies back home with me.”

Thomas said he thinks the fire might have started from a burner on the stove top. If the mobile home can be replaced, Thomas hopes to continue living on the property.

You can support the family through the GoFundMefound here.