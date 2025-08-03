'My heart breaks for all the families': Community members reeling from violent weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Police are currently investigating two separate shootings with three victims that occurred this weekend in Lexington.

Two men, 52-year-old Edward Parker and 71-year-old Ashim Heanacho, died at Saturday morning's shooting outside of the public library on Russell Cave Road, according to police.

A Lexington woman, 69-year-old Deborah Weiss, was charged in Parker's and Heanacho's murders.

"You know Lexington has always been a great place to live, I was raised here, and it’s really sad," said resident Lou Dunn.

One child, who has not yet been identified, was also shot at Canter Pointe Apartments on Tates Creek Road early Sunday morning. The child's injuries are life threatening.

"My heart breaks for all the families that have been affected, we just have to continue to come together as a city," said community activist Devine Carama.

Carama added that now is the time to lean on the great organizations in Lexington to make sure the violence doesn't continue.

"There's nonprofits, faith groups, survivors, you have the police department that's still understaffed doing incredible work and city government, but at the end of the day, it's that person's decision whether to pick up a gun or not," said Carama.

If you have any information about either shootings, call police.