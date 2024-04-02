'My jaw just dropped': UK student shares close call after car was crushed by tree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — During Tuesday's severe weather, trees and power lines went down near UK's campus.

One student watched this morning as a tree crushed his car.

Reese Sherrard woke up to strong winds and heavy rain outside his window. When he looked outside, he saw a tree fall on his Nissan, crushing the car.

"When I was peeking out my blinds, and I saw the tree fall, my jaw just dropped, and I was like, are you kidding me?" said Sherrard. "I mean, there's one car around here with a tree on it, and it's mine. It's just bad luck, I guess."

The surrounding neighborhood, just east of the UK campus, turned into a maze of trees and powerlines blocking various streets. Houses had trees on top of them.

"I haven't heard of any injuries or anything, Thank God," said Sherrard. "We're just glad nobody was in the car. Everybody was safe inside, and no trees fell on our house, so it seems like we got pretty lucky."

Sherrard warns people to be cautious anytime bad weather like this rolls through.

"Just be safe. There's supposed to be another wave coming later," said Sherrard. "We're just going to try to stay safe inside and I suggest everybody does the same thing."