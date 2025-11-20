Mystery man donates 100+ stuffed animals to assisted living residents

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents at Madison Health & Rehabilitation Center in Madison County received a holiday surprise last week.

Activities coordinator Emily Stanley tells LEX18 a man came in and said he had items to donate.

"He said I have a few stuffed animals, and I was like ok bring them in and he brings load after load after load," said Stanley. "I said why are you doing this and he said I just wanted to donate to all the residents here and put a smile on their face."

Stanley said the joy was obvious, which she says is so important during the holiday season.

"It's a blessing to have these things, and the residents loved it, it brightened their day, it just brightened their day," said Marguerite Holt, a resident at the center.

Stanley said they're hoping for a Christmas miracle - a chance to show the man their gratitude.

"I really wish I could see him again because he really made all of them really happy," said Stanley.

If you know who the man may be, contact LEX18 at news@wlex.tv.