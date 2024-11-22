Myth or fact: winter car care

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Myth or fact: will gas freeze if it's below a certain level in your tank?

Midas in Georgetown owner Paul Bridgewater says, for the most part, that's a myth.

"Gas will freeze if you're in extreme temperatures like minus 50 in Antarctica, Alaska, but in Kentucky weather no it will not freeze," said Bridgewater.

Another myth or fact: should you warm up your car in cold weather? Bridgewater said yes and no - to defrost your windshield it's helpful, but some mechanics say to jump in and go to warm the oil up faster.

LEX18's Ellen Ice also asked if drivers should put extra weight in their trunks to prevent sliding.

"On a vehicle like a passenger car – no – if you have a pickup truck yes putting the weight on the rear axle will help get traction in the cold weather and slippery roads," said Bridgewater.

Bridgewater also said never to put hot water on an icy windshield; it will crack. He also said consider getting new rear tires, as that's where you get the most traction when it's slick.