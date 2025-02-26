NAMI Advocacy Day: Mental Illness Alliance celebrates progress

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The National Alliance for Mental Illness celebrated its advocacy day in Frankfort on Wednesday, with Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor leading the charge for the Commonwealth’s young people since taking office in 2019.

“My focus has been on youth mental health, and I gathered a group of students and asked them to be our north star for the Kentucky student mental health initiative. Through this initiative, led by high school students across Kentucky, we were able to secure 42 million dollars for school-based mental health services across Kentucky,” Coleman told the crowd inside the building’s rotunda.

The event featured several speakers, including Jacob Roberston. He recently celebrated his 30th birthday, 13 years after making an attempt on his own life.

“ I didn’t know of any resources back them. Back then, it was difficult for me to think I had any community around me. It was very isolating, and had to fight my way through any darkness I was experiencing,” Roberston said.

Roberston now works with teenagers and has noticed a massive shift in their self-awareness when it comes to mental health since COVID-19.

“The awareness teens have today of their own mental health is beyond what we even understand it to be,” Robertson said after addressing the crowd. “Back when I was a teenager, I didn't have an understanding over what my mental health was, or how to control it or even face it. Kids today are stronger than we give them credit for. they want to face their mental health issues head on,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor has the numbers to back that up. When it comes to teens seeking help during the last several years the numbers have risen exponentially.

“Students are six times more likely to access mental health services when they are available in their school," Coleman said.

Coleman did express concern about the budget slashing going on at the federal level, which could at some point impact this initiative on the school level.