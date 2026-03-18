Nancy Albright resigns amid criticism of Lexington's snow storm response

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nancy Albright, Lexington's commissioner of Environmental Quality and Public Works, has announced her resignation amid criticism of Lexington's snow storm response, effective March 31.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the change in leadership in a Wednesday afternoon press conference. Charles Martin, director of water quality, has been named as acting commissioner in Albright's place. According to Gorton, it will be the fifth time Martin will serve in interim in the position.

"I have high expectations of myself, and of our employees, and high standards for the services my administration delivers to people," Gorton said. "I share the public's frustration and disappointment in the services we have provided in recent snow and ice storms."

Gorton commended Albright's work for the city during her seven years as commissioner.

"... Nancy Albright has made many important contributions to our city, and I thank her from the bottom of my heart for her hard work," she said.

The supervision of the city's Streets and Roads, which is currently housed in the city's Environmental Quality and Public Works department, will also be transferred to Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Glen Brown.

"I'm tearing up our city's snow plan," Gorton said. "Over the years, we have made many adjustments to make it work, and provided new resources to try to solve the problems, but our approach is currently not working. We need to start over.”

The city's review of its response to the January ice storm is also set to be completed in the coming days; an outside contractor is also set to be awarded a contract to bring in heavy equipment during extended winter storms.