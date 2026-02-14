National Farm Machinery Show celebrates 60 years of ag innovation in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The National Farm Machinery Show is underway at the Louisville Expo Center. From a simple electricity demonstration in Lexington in 1963, it's become the world's largest indoor farm show, welcoming 800 exhibitors and 300,000 visitors annually to Louisville.

For many farmers, the show has become a cherished tradition spanning generations. Terry Snack, attending from Illinois with his son and grandson, has been coming for decades.

"I've been here more years than you've been alive," Snack joked.

The show floor showcases cutting-edge agricultural technology, from massive high-horsepower machines to precision farming drones. For rising companies like TYM, it provides an opportunity to reach customers and demonstrate equipment upgrades.

"This is a great place to come and see all the new innovations. We launch a lot more models than any other tractor manufacturer," said Daniel Patterson, TYM national sales and marketing director.

Modern tractors now feature amenities that would astound farmers of the past, including air conditioning, self-steering capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, and push-to-start ignition.

Mike Hamilton, attending from Tennessee, marveled at the technological advances.

"Just the modernization of it. You'd be surprised what's changed over the years," he said.

Larry McAninch, a farmer from Lincoln County, noted the evolution in livestock equipment as well. He and his wife told LEX 18 they'd been attending the farm show for at least 30 years.

Despite six decades of technological advancement, the show's tradition remains unchanged. Many visitors travel from out of state, contributing to the event's nearly $28 million economic impact on Louisville.

For Dusty Snack, attending from Indiana with his son and his dad, the show represents quality family time.

"Trying to make it an annual thing for the three of us to come down and spend time together," Snack said.

The farm show continues through tomorrow, with the final tractor pull session scheduled for noon. You can view the schedule here.