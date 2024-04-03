National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Bourbon County

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A National Weather Service survey team headed to Bourbon County, where officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down during Tuesday's severe weather.

It hit approximately 5 miles south of Paris, and winds were around 95 miles an hour.

On Tuesday, a horse farm on Winchester Road suffered catastrophic damage.

The owner of Hidden Rose Farm confirmed winds tore into the main barn, which had horses inside at the time.

Five horses were hurt, and two had to undergo surgery.

