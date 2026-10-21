UK study finds natural cockroach sprays may lose effectiveness after drying

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A University of Kentucky study found that essential oil-based sprays marketed as a natural way to control cockroaches may be less effective than consumers expect, particularly after the products dry.

Researchers tested the products on German cockroaches, a small species that can be difficult to eliminate. While the sprays killed cockroaches when applied directly, their effectiveness declined after drying, raising questions about their ability to provide lasting protection against infestations.

Researchers recommend using cockroach baits instead of relying on sprays for long-term control.

Zachary DeVries, a distinguished professor of Entomology with UK, said baits combine an insecticide with a food source that attracts cockroaches.

“Instead of reaching for a can of spray, whether it's an essential oil or a traditional pesticide, we recommend the use of baits for cockroaches,” DeVries said.

Baits can be placed in targeted areas where cockroaches are likely to travel, including locations that are difficult for people and pets to access. The cockroaches eat the bait and are exposed to the insecticide.

Knowing where cockroaches are likely to gather can also help homeowners target treatment. Kitchens and bathrooms are common hiding places because they provide access to water, while kitchens also offer food sources.

“The kitchen is usually the hotspot because there's food and water,” DeVries said. He recommends checking areas such as under sinks, behind refrigerators and beneath stoves, as well as places where crumbs accumulate or water is accessible.

Cockroach infestations can pose health concerns because the insects produce allergens that can trigger allergies and asthma. They can also be difficult to eliminate without appropriate treatment.

Along with using baits, homeowners can make their homes less attractive to cockroaches by keeping kitchens clean, sealing food in containers, taking out the trash regularly and repairing water leaks. These steps help reduce the food and water sources cockroaches need to survive.

Over-the-counter baits may be a good starting point, DeVries said, but homeowners should monitor whether the treatment is working.

If cockroaches continue to appear a few weeks to a month after treatment, he recommends contacting a pest control professional.

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