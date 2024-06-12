Nature in Your Neighborhood: City’s parks & rec program is growing minds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On a sun-splashed late spring day at Lexington’s Kenwick Park, young minds were being cultivated.

“They’re learning about seeds, planting, and the greenhouse,” said Alicia Carson. She brought the kids, for whom she provides child care during the week.

The Nature in Your Neighborhood program is a series of 52 sessions offered by the Lexington Parks and Recreation Department during the summer. It is free of charge and open to children in grades K-12.

The programs are designed to be instructional and fun but could also come with a healthy byproduct.

“Our biggest plant at home right now is squash, so they’re very interested in that right now. I don’t know if anybody will eat it,” she joked, “but that’s the purpose to get them to eat more fruits and vegetables,” she continued.

By planting, caring for, and watching the seeds grow themselves, it might pique their interest in trying something new. If nothing else, they’re getting outside and learning something new.

“I think they’re very interested in seeing the seed turn into a plant,” Carson said.

