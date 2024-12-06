Near record-breaking holiday shopping numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Millions of Americans have hit the stores and online retailers for holiday shopping deals.

Data from the National Retail Federation shows Black Friday is the biggest shopping day between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, with Cyber Monday being a close second.

"We're seeing people get back out in the store, they want that experience of being in the store seeing the merchandise, feeling it, seeing what it looks like first hand," said spokesperson Steve McClain.

Shoppers Lance and Kellie Turner say the majority of their gifts were bought during that five-day stretch.

"Probably about 65% I would say," said the Turners. "Right now we are pretty much finished, if we see a good deal we may add a couple things."

Chrissy McNamara said she isn't that far along with her shopping.

"I feel very behind with it even though this is usually where I'm at," said McNamara.

McClain said they also saw a noticeable increase in people using their phones to make purchases. The top purchased items so far are clothing, toys, and gift cards.

"I have a teenage daughter so definitely clothes, purses, I lean on my wife for that and my son is a golfer, so we're looking for some golf equipment, maybe a watch," said shopper Greg Reynolds.

This year's holiday shopping numbers are 2.5-3% more than last year, but not as big an increase as during the pandemic. In the pandemic, they were 5.5-6% higher.