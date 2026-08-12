Nearly 100,000 people without power after high winds, rain sweep through Kentucky

(LEX NEWS) — Nearly 100,000 people in Kentucky are without power after Tuesday afternoon storms swept through most of the state.

According to poweroutage.com, 96,781 people are without power across much of the eastern part of the state, although Hancock, Hardin, Green and Casey Counties are also experiencing outages.

The highest number of people impacted are in Kenton and Campbell County, with over 17,000 and over 11,000 without power, the map reports.

Duke Energy, Kentucky Power and Kentucky Utilities are the highest-impacted utility companies. Together, they make up over 62,000 of those without electricity.

Other utilities experiencing outages include Clark Energy, Owen Energy, Blue Grass Energy, Fleming-Mason Energy, Big Sandy RECC, Nolin RECC, and Grayson RECC.