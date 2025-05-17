Nearly 169,000 Kentuckians without power following intense storms

(LEX 18) — Nearly 169,000 Kentuckians are currently in the dark following a severe and intense round of storms that pushed their way through the state Friday night.

According to PowerOutage.us, which tracks power outages across the United States, 168,293 people are without power.

LG&E and KU report that almost 58,000 of their customers are without power across Kentucky.

Big Sandy RECC, Farmers RECC, Kentucky Power, Licking Valley RECC, Pennyrile Electric, Tri-County EMC, and Warren RECC repordetly have some of the highest number of outages.

As of 2:15 a.m.: