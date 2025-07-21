Neighbor, Rowan County school speaks out on 15-year-old victim's death in Morehead shooting

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rowan County community is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who police say was murdered early Sunday morning.

Morehead Police say they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds inside a home in the 400 block of West Sun Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Rowan County Coroner pronounced 15-year-old Luis Jocsan Nanez Lopez dead at the scene. The second juvenile was transported to a UK Hospital in Lexington, according to Morehead Police.

Police arrested 36-year-old Gildardo Martinez and charged him with murder, assault, and attempted rape.

“I woke up to police saying ‘move, move, move’ and looked out the window. Cops had already- police officers had already blocked off the roads and there was a lot of activity going between two houses," details Don Williams, who lives in the same apartment complex as Martinez and details that morning. “It really upset me when I saw that. My daughter’s 17 and yeah I never would of thought that. Yeah I never would have thought any of that.”

Williams says one of his neighbors watched Martinez run down the road and hide under the back porch.

"Police officers showed up and removed the family there and he was kind of held up in there. And that went on for hours and hours and hours," said Williams.

The Rowan County Senior High School posted on Facebook about Lopez's death.

Martinez is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center.