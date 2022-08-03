Neighbors in Wolfe County volunteer in shelters

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — About 250 Red Cross volunteers are on the ground across eastern Kentucky. A Red Cross spokesperson said about 600 people have used the shelters' services.

In Wolfe County, a shelter set up at the Wolfe County High School housed about 65 people Tuesday afternoon.

"We're just thankful that we can do it. It's something that we can do. A lot of these people have lost everything," said Lerraine McWhorter, a volunteer at the shelter.

McWhorter said they serve the people who come to the shelter three hot meals per day. She said that gives them time to bond.

"They all come in here, and they eat. They sit down and talk to one another. When you have a group of people like this, anything you've got anything in common with them, that’s a conversation within itself, and they're all in the same boat, you know? They've been flooded, they don't have anything, they don't have a home," McWhorter said.

Volunteers said they are prepared to help their neighbors for weeks or months to come.

"All of Kentucky, they're known to be caring people, and we just all, we're rivals with basketball, football, things like that, when it comes to kindness and helping your neighbors out, we do that," McWhorter said.