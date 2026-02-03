Neighbors looking for more details in case of dog stabbing

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A neighborhood in Jessamine County is looking for answers after a dog was stabbed over the weekend. While police say it’s a case of self-defense, some neighbors have doubts.

“He was just kind of like that friendly neighborhood dog,” said Enrique Lara, an owner of Scooby. The dog lived in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Jessamine County.

“He was just the basically the light in the whole neighborhood,” said Thunder Martin, who lives in the area. “If you've seen him, he'd always come up to you wagging his tail just wanting to be pet and then like sometimes he wanted food and stuff.”

“He would go out, play with everybody's kids,” Lara added. “He literally was just a dog that just wanted some loving from everybody.”

On Saturday, Scooby was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to Jessamine County Animal Care and Control where he was euthanized due to the extent of the injuries.

“Whenever I heard that he got stabbed, you know, I didn't know the severity of it until I've seen the pictures from the animal control,” Lara shared.

Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the case. In a release today, the office said in part,

"We have located and spoken with the person of interest, who has been cooperative with law enforcement. After a comprehensive investigation, involving multiple interviews, the gathering of substantial evidence, and an eyewitness statement, the investigation concluded that the incident was a dog-on-dog/dog-on-human attack and at this time, constitutes self-defense. After consulting with the Jessamine County Attorney, we have found no probable cause to support criminal charges at this time."

Despite the investigation’s conclusion, neighbors say that story doesn’t match the personality of the dog they knew.

“There's no reason that we could have thought of that anybody could have done that because he won't even bark at anybody's dog if they're barking at him,” Martin said.

“I know there's people out there with cameras. I know somebody's seen something,” Lara added. “I really hope somebody shows something that can put an end to this because, you know, it's just, the story just doesn't add up.”

Because the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office cannot release any other details on the case. Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office asks residents for any information related to the case. That includes details or video footage.

If you have new information to share, you can contact the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 885-4135. You can also email anonymously at tips@jessaminesheriff.org.