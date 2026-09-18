Nelson County officials looking for man who disappeared after concerning communications

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who they say disappeared before sending some concerning text messages to his mother.

33-year-old Shane David Helm was initially reported missing by his mother after he failed to meet her in Bardstown. However, a short time later, his mother received a text claiming he was at a Lexington hotel with a woman.

Shane then contacted the MARC Recovery Center in Bowling Green, reporting that he had relapse and was requesting assistance.

He was taken to the facilitiy but left after two days. Shane reportedly called his mother via FaceTime and told her that his girlfriend had arranged an Uber to pick him up.

However, on April 8, Shane once again called his mother, this time from an unknown phone number.

During that call, Shane's mother says he sounded "strange" and claimed to have been married to his girlfriend and that they would live in Hazard; where he reportedly worked at a Little Caesars.

Helm allegedly also stated that his now wife was working at a Zaxby's in the town. But, when Helm's mother researched further, she found there was no Zaxby's in the town of Hazard, and the Little Caesar's had no record of Shane working there.

Following that April 8 call, Shane allegedly stopped posting to social media and only emailed his mother, which she believes he didn't write.

Anyone with information regarding Shane David Helm is asked to contact law enforcement.

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