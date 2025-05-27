Report: Nelson County paramedic in critical condition following vehicle accident

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nelson County EMS reported on Tuesday that Critical Care Paramedic, Wesley England, is currently in critical condition following a vehicle accident.

According to a social post from officials, England was airlifted to a Level I Trauma Center in Nashville after the accident and he remains in critical condition in the ICU.

"We kindly ask that you keep Wesley, his family, friends, coworkers, and the dedicated medical team caring for him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the post read.

Officials noted that they will share updates as the information is provided.