Nepalese restaurant owners say their home country needs support after catastrophic flooding, landslides

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The owners of a Lexington restaurant are watching from afar as deadly flooding and mudslides devastate Nepal near the border of Tibet.

Sameer and Soni Shrestha opened Everest on Alexandria Drive four years ago, bringing a taste of their home to central Kentucky, where they have lived for more than a decade.

Sameer told LEX News he feels hopeless watching the devastation unfold.

"Lots of like houses has been washed away, all their shelters, food, everything, the families," he said. "It's easy to make, but to destroy in a second."

Lily, who is a family friend of the Shrestha and is also from Nepal, moved to Lexington two years ago. On Friday, Lily described her feelings after seeing images posted online.

"It was really heartbreaking once I saw those videos," she said. "There was a flood before also, but not like this. Without any alert, without anything, just all of a sudden."

The Shresthas say their family members back home in Kathmandu are safe, but they know of people who are missing. Because bridges in rural areas were washed away and houses were buried, they say it will take a long time for Nepal to recover.

That's why the Shresthas are letting customers know how to donate to humanitarian efforts with a sign at the restaurant. They're asking people to give whatever they can to a fund set up by the Nepal government.

"Whatever I can do, I'll do something from here, the restaurant," Sameer said.

They say even a small amount will make a difference for Nepal, where the death toll is rising and flooding risk remains high.

"We can just pray and just support them, whatever we can do from our end," Lily said.

Sameer told LEX News he's working with the local Nepali community to organize events to raise awareness about the tragedy. He's also planning on donating some of the profits from his lunch buffets next week.