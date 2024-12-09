'Never did I dream this would happen': Radcliff man wins $3M on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Radcliff man is celebrating his massive $3 million win after purchasing a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket at a Kroger in Elizabethtown on Dec. 1, KY Lottery announced.

According to lottery officials, the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased the $30 Break Fort Knox ticket, using $40 that he just had won on a $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler Scratch-off.

“I thought I’d give it a shot,” he said. “Never did I dream this would happen!”

“I started scratching off the amount and saw the skinny dollar sign and the three and I about passed out,” the winner said. “I had to do a double take, triple take. I pulled up the app and scanned it. It said, ‘Congratulations, you won $3,000,000, claim at KLC.’ That’s when it got real!”

The next day, the man took the winning ticket to lottery headquarters and chose to take the game's lump sum cash payment of $2,244,000, receiving $1,615,680 after taxes, according to officials.

The winner told lottery officials that he will use the winnings to pay off debt, invest it, and travel.

Meanwhile, the Kroger that sold the winning ticket will receive $22,440.

