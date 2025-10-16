New $17 million city hall coming to Nicholasville in 2027

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The population of Nicholasville has grown by 55% since 2000, which is also around the time a new municipal center was supposed to be built.

The feasibility study was first done in 1998, but the project was eventually put on hold due to the recession a few years later.

"Currently our administration is in a re-purposed warehouse building, a metal warehouse building," said Mayor Alex Carter.

The utilities building is housed in an old McDonalds, and the empty lot between the current city hall and the utilities building once housed a Pizza Hut.

In November, the utilities building will be vacated so that demolition can begin. The new facility will be three stories and more than 38,000 square feet.

"The new city hall will combine our facilities for utilities and administration and to better engage with the residents of Nicholasville," said Carter. "It's a long time coming and we're excited to get it off the ground."

The municipal center will also have a community room and drive-up window to pay utilities. Mayor Carter said the goal was to be a one-stop shop.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the late fall with completion estimated in the summer of 2027. The price tag is $17 million.