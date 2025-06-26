New 911 service fee sparks outrage in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new 911 service fee will be added to Madison County property tax bills this fall, aimed at supporting the emergency dispatch service as federal funding through the CSEPP program expires.

However, the announcement has sparked frustration among some residents due to discrepancies in how fees are calculated based on property size and zoning.

Residents have received notifications indicating their new 911 service fees will replace the current landline fee. Some homeowners, including one who requested to remain anonymous, found that her home was incorrectly classified. She discovered her single-family home was rated as a multi-family residence and her finished square footage miscalculated, resulting in a fee that she argues is excessive.

“So the tax bill, in reality, is going from $315 to $39,” she said, “I don’t mind paying the tax, but I'm not gonna get ripped off.”

The discrepancies have fueled chatter online, with many residents airing their concerns.

In response, Judge Executive Reagan Taylor addressed the concerns during a fiscal court meeting Tuesday.

“I would encourage citizens to reach out to our office as step one, and not to go finger whipping on social media,” Taylor said. “We're not perfect but we're honest, and we're gonna make information correct.”

Taylor defended the county's approach, describing it as proactive.

To prepare residents and business owners for the change, the 2024 property tax bills displayed the 911 service fee as $0.00.

“We've had a team of people working diligently on this for over two years,” said Deputy Judge Executive Jill Williams during Tuesday’s meeting.

According to Taylor, he has been personally communicating with residents on Facebook to address their concerns about the fee discrepancies.

“We want this to be right, and we want to get it right by the time the bill goes out, that's why we sent the letters out, that's why we've been talking about this. That’s why it was on the property tax bill last year as a reminder,” he said.

Residents who believe their 911 service fee is incorrect can appeal the assessment before the June 30 deadline.

Learn more about the fee and the appeals process here.