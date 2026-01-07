New Capital City Museum in Frankfort employees are a purr-fect fit

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Capital City Museum in downtown Frankfort has welcomed two unusual new employees.

Hazel, a 6-year-old female tabby, and Moose, a 4-year-old male with tabby markings, have officially joined the museum staff as temporary supervisors. But their job description goes beyond typical office duties.

"We partnered with our friends at LIFE House for Animals, to bring in two temporary supervisors, Hazel and Moose. They're looking after staff, and at night they're patrolling the grounds to make sure we don't have any supervisors of a mouse variety," said museum supervisor Eleanor Hasken-Wagner.

The partnership serves multiple purposes. Both cats are available for adoption through the animal rescue organization, but until they find their forever homes, they're experiencing history up close.

"We are always looking for opportunities for our cats to have new experiences," said cat care Coordinator Beth Jerek. "One, it gives them more visibility in the community, but it also enriches them, gives them a different environment."

During museum hours, the cats stay upstairs, though visitors can request to meet them. When they're not busy with pest control duties, Hazel and Moose enjoy plenty of lunch breaks and cat naps. They've even been spotted enjoying a cool beverage at the end of their shifts.

"They're helping with employee morale more than anything, especially in the winter months," Hasken-Wagner said. "It's so nice to have a cat snuggling on your lap, especially in winter."

LIFE House for Animals says they'd love to partner with other local businesses that are appropriate for cats. Learn more about Hazel and Moose on their website.

