New equine program for women in recovery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At Spy Coast Farms, which is largely operated by women, both the mares and women battling substance abuse are getting a second chance.

"They know when they wake up in the morning these horses are waiting on them, there's just something about working with horses and people in substance abuse, there's no words," said Katie Silvers, program director for Stable Recovery.

She tells LEX 18 the 90-day school of horsemanship provides the women with opportunity, growth, and the ability to feel empowered.

"Every minute of it has been moving," said Dr. Modesty Burleson, the lead veterinarian at Spy Coast.

Dr. Burleson says most of the mares competed for a decade or more and are now brooding mares. The women and the horses are both beginning new chapters.

"The horses can sense fear, they can read off your emotions and I feel like these women need that in their life," said Dr. Burleson.

The women are also learning skills that may set them up for a future job in the equine industry, which Dr. Burleson says desperately needs workers.

"It's not just mucking stalls or grooming horses or feeding, there are so many facets to the equine industry that these women and men can become part of," said Dr. Burleson. "The employment opportunities are endless."

To learn more about the recovery program, click here.