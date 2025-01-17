New federal anti-hazing law implemented by UK police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hazing can be a felony crime under Kentucky law. As of Jan. 1, there's now a federal anti-hazing law as well.

"We feel like this is probably the route that needs to be taken so individuals understand this is serious business," said University of Kentucky Chief of Police Joe Morton.

He said the federal law, called the Stop Campus Hazing Act, allows his department to report hazing incidents; it's mandatory reporting now. He also said it makes hazing incidents public record.

"If a prospective student is coming to the university they can look at our crime log, they can even dive into how many hazing incidents have been reported," said Morton.

He said the university is determined not to have another hazing death. In 2021, Thomas Lofton Hazelwood died from alcohol poisoning. Authorities say it was due to hazing at the fraternity Farmhouse.

Lofton's Law, which makes it a felony if hazing results in serious injuries or death, was implemented in 2023. Lofton's mother, Tracey, spoke to the media in March of 2023 at the bill signing.

"It's a phone call no one ever wants to get and we hope this never happens to anybody else ever again," said Tracey.

The Stop Campus Hazing Act requires each institution to develop a comprehensive program to prevent hazing and to adopt or revise policies and procedures that comply with the new law.