New food delivery app launches in Lexington with a focus on local

Foodosti started in London and just this month made its way up to Lexington. It works just like the big name food delivery apps, but with a local focus and lower costs.

"You're going to be able to get more of these local restaurants here in Lexington, for less, delivered at the same service and convenience you've known with the other app delivery systems," said Anthany Beatty, who runs Foodosti.

Several options are already available, including Pie Five Pizza. The owner tells LEX 18 40% of his sales come from delivery or takeout.

Beatty, the man behind bringing the app to Lexington, says they're looking for more restaurants to join. He added that if customers don't see their favorite food spot on the list, there's something they can do.

"By all means, go in and mention it to the manager that you're using a new app and you want them to be on it and join," Beatty said.

They're also looking for delivery drivers in Lexington.

"We offer a $4 flat rate for a five mile radius, then 50 cents for every mile beyond that, and the drivers get 100% of their tips," Beatty said.

As seen front and center on the app, the $1 delivery fee is their push to get customers to click.

"We like to say it's local for less," Beatty said.

The app is available in the app store for Apple and is also offered for Android customers.

