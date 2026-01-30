New Frontier ships Appalachian authenticity to all 50 states

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — What began with two brothers from Rowan County selling items out of their garage has evolved into a clothing brand gaining popularity across the country, putting Morehead on the map in the process.

New Frontier was founded in 2016 by brothers Jared and Joshua Ravenscraft. Their Appalachian-inspired apparel uses earthy tones and is designed to be rugged enough for hiking or work, yet comfortable enough for everyday wear.

"They were going to different small festivals and trying to get their name out, and it's completely grown from there," Eden Covington said.

Covington, the store manager who joined during her college days, was initially drawn to the quality of the clothing but stayed for the mission woven into its fabric.

New Frontier has consistently supported communities in crisis, donating proceeds, time, and manpower to help neighbors recover from disasters including Hurricane Helene, flooding in Frankfort, and tornadoes in Somerset.

"It means everything. Giving back is such a big part of my life, so getting to work with people who also love to give back and help others has made a big impact on me," Covington said.

The brand's Appalachian vibe reflects the Daniel Boone National Forest seen right out their storefront window, featuring hats for every occasion and community pride subtly incorporated into their designs. For Covington, the business represents more than merchandise – it embodies Morehead itself.

"Rowan County to me is community. It’s a sense of belonging," Covington said.

New Frontier is located at 139 East Main Street in Morehead. You can also find them online.