New hearing for man accused in deadly crash

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just weeks after the one-year anniversary of two-year-old Thomas Reed’s death, his accused killer’s case came before a judge, only to be continued to September.

“I'm just ready to get this sentencing or whatever underway, so we don't have to come every two or three months because it gets depressing coming here and not going anywhere with it,” said Thomas's grandmother, Cindy Richardson.

Now in the throes of the justice system, the victim’s family feels the weight of passing time.

“This is the man who decided to do something that no one should ever do, and that's drink and drive,” said Richardson.

Nathon Miller is charged with murder, DUI, and several other charges. Police say he was driving on a learner’s permit while under the influence when he crashed his car in June 2023.

Miller’s girlfriend’s toddler, Thomas Reed, was riding in the back and died from the wreck.

Back in court for a scheduled pre-trial hearing, the family found themselves rehashing Thomas's death again.

“It just brings up all those feelings each time,” said Makala Reed.

In court on Thursday, there was some confusion. As the family waited for Miller to appear, he didn’t arrive with the other inmates.

“Then they ended up bringing him across the street after they'd already set another court date, which makes no sense, so we waited and waited to get one excuse, another excuse, and now it's put off for two more months,” said Frankie Reed, Thomas's dad.

It was only after Miller’s case was continued to September that officers brought him to the courthouse, only to quickly turn around and send him back to jail.

“I peeked back in the courtroom, and I did see him and it sent that gut wrenching feeling, your heart drops to your stomach,” said Richardson.

Confused and ready for closure, the family says that despite it all, they’ll never miss a court date as they fight for justice for Thomas.

