New Kentucky law aims to address ongoing physician shortage statewide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky is facing a shortage of nearly 3,000 physicians by 2030, according to an August 2025 report from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

"It's critical. But unfortunately I've been saying this for the last ten years, but it's reached kind of a pivotal point," Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield said.

Senate Bill 137, sponsored by Meredith, went into effect Wednesday. Meredith worked as a hospital CEO for 35 years.

The law allows internationally trained physicians already licensed in their country of residence to practice in Kentucky with a provisional license — without having to repeat residency.

To qualify, physicians must pass Kentucky's board exams and work in one of Kentucky's underserved areas, with pay competitive to many urban areas. They would be eligible for a full license after working for three years with their Kentucky sponsor.

"We desperately need primary care physicians in rural Kentucky and throughout the state but we've also got some urban areas that are considered medically underserved," Meredith said.

107 of Kentucky's 120 counties are designated as health professional shortage areas.

"It's vital that we offer this. And we're discussing now about the impact of the loss of rural hospitals providing OB services and it's directly related to the maternal mortality rate we're seeing throughout the state," Meredith said.

Meredith says it may take some time before any doctors will be practicing in the field, but he hopes the law will positively impact rural communities.

"It's very easy to say, well drive to the next city to get your healthcare, but in today's economy, it's a struggle for working families to find the funds to do that," Meredith said.

As many rural hospitals struggle to stay in operation following federal funding cuts, Meredith says he hopes the new law can be part of the answer for better healthcare in Kentucky.

"We can't recruit rural industry to Kentucky unless we have hospitals there," Meredith said.

"We're going to have to work harder to get more folks interested in healthcare," Meredith said.

Annie Brown is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Annie at annie.brown@wlex.tv,

