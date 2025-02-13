New kids book carries message to be present and live in the moment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man wrote a children’s book with a lesson about living in the moment. He began by making copies for some family friends, but through word of mouth, has now sold 1,000 copies.

GJ Gerard owns Counter Culture Plus, a countertop fabrication business. He’s always loved writing, however.

Gerard had an idea to write a children’s book after coming across a story his wife wrote.

“Just a small snippet of it was about a tangible rainbow, which is not one of those things that would occur to an adult,” Gerard said. “I thought, yeah, what a perfect symbol of something that won’t last forever.”

The book, “I Caught A Little Rainbow,” teaches a lesson about making memories and living in the moment.

“I found myself at the end of a lot of days just not in the moment with my kid, and this has been a really healthy realignment for a lot of parents, so that you can be in that moment with your kid,” Gerard said. “When you start the book, you may not want to be doing it at all. By the time you finish it, you are absolutely where you want to be.”

The message is for both the parents and the kids. Gerard shared more hope that the book will encourage people not to feel like they have to record every moment with their phones.

“We hope that our kids will have a thousand memories that never make it to a picture,” said Gerard, pointing to a line on the back cover of the book. “I think that my be my favorite line because I want them to be in the moment.”

Trying to hold on to the moment – or the rainbow – takes away its uniqueness and can make things miserable, even ruining those moments. You can’t keep the rainbows, but you can always look forward to the next one.

“When you love something, you can keep it in your heart, but you never put it in storage,” Gerard read.

Gerard has sold 1,000 copies, and he has donated even more. You can find a copy here.