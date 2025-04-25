New law allows Kentucky to start using automated speed enforcement in work zones

(LEX 18) — A new Kentucky law aims to enhance safety in highway work zones, honoring the memory of Jared Helton, a 22-year-old from Magoffin County who died in a work zone crash out-of-state six years ago.

The Jared Lee Helton Act of 2025, signed into law this year, allows the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to implement automated speed enforcement technology designed to notify police of drivers exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 mph.

Named in tribute to Helton, the law seeks to reduce the risks faced by construction crews and drivers alike.

"I wanted to make a difference, and now this will be Jared's lifelong legacy," said his mother, Lonja Helton.

In 2022, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported nearly 300 injuries and seven fatalities in work zones across the state.

The bill's sponsor, Kentucky Representative John Blanton (R-Saylersville), emphasized that the legislation is focused on protecting lives rather than merely issuing citations.

Under the provisions of the new law, the automated enforcement zones will be clearly marked when active. In order to issue a citation, a police officer must be nearby to take action.

Blanton explained the cameras in these work zones will not store any data long-term.

Lonja Helton hopes this will encourage drivers to think twice before speeding through work zones, reducing potential dangers.

"Think about it for a minute. It could be your child, it could be your son, daughter, it could be your husband, it could be your wife. Slow down, just take your time," she said.

Speeding violations within work zones in Kentucky can result in fines reaching $500.

If a violation results in injury or death, fines can escalate to $10,000.

