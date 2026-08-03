New Lexington Blessing Box keeps memory alive of boy killed before 11th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — w

The newest Little Red Blessing Box sits outside Landon Hayes' grandmother's house in Lexington.

"This was a blessing, to even have this to where it could help other people," said Veda Brown.

The blessing box was dedicated Saturday, Aug. 1st outside 339 Corral Street. It operates on a Take What You Need, Leave What You Can philosophy.

Veda tells LEX News Landon would have loved the colorful addition to the neighborhood where everyone knew his name. She says he was a comedian who had a knack for making others' days better.

"He would be jumping for joy, just to know that this was going on," she said. "Because he was really, he was really a good kid. He was a special kid."

Little Red Blessing Box #10 is even more meaningful because of what it represents. Landon was just 10 when he was tragically killed. His family says his favorite number was also 10, and it's what he proudly wore on the football field while representing the Lexington Ravens.

Now, Veda says Landon's nieces and nephews want to be just like him.

"They said, when we get big, you know, we wanna play football like Landon because Landon was good in football," she said. "He was really good. He was a good athlete."

On the field - and off - Landon's grandmother says his memory is still making an impact. A gold placard on the red box outside her home will make sure everyone knows about his life.

"He's got a special part of my heart, and I miss him," she said.

Landon's family welcomes everyone to stop by and take what they need. They're also always accepting donations for the box, including non-perishable food, books and clothing.

Read more about the Little Red Blessing Boxes here.

Evelyn Schultz is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Evelyn at evelyn.schultz@wlex.tv