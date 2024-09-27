New partnership brings mobile dentist's office to Lexington students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a busy morning for students at Breckinridge Elementary School in Lexington.

The University of Kentucky dental program mobile unit joined the HealthFirst Lex mobile unit and brought the dentist to them. That means for these appointments, kids didn't even have to leave school property.

"We've already seen six children for comprehensive health exams and necessary dental x-rays to identify dental decay," said Dr. Ron Singer.

"They're a little nervous at first, but once everyone's on here and talking to them, they get excited," said Roxanne Campbell with HealthFirst Lex. "They love the stickers and the goody bags."

Breckinridge is the first school to receive the service. There were dental residents on site, as well as an attending dentist.

Dr. Singer says the program also benefits his students who are studying to become dentists.

"They're excited to provide the dental care," he said. "This is what they live for. This is what the UK College of Dentistry is all about."

"The parents don't have to take time off work for a dental appointment, and we don't have to pull the kids out of school," said Campbel. "It just really makes it convenient for the families."

The next stop for the mobile clinic is after fall break at William Wells Brown Elementary.