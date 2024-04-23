New passport program allows visitors to explore hidden gems across Kentucky

(LEX 18) — A new passport program will allow visitors to explore hidden gems across the Commonwealth.
The program, Kentucky Capitals Quest, will feature the following destinations:
- Bowling Green – Corvette Capital of the World
- Frankfort – Historic Heartbeat of Kentucky
- Hopkinsville – Batter Capital of the World
- Lexington – Horse Capital of the World
- London-Laurel Co. – Cycling Capital of Kentucky
- Morehead-Rowan Co. – Muskie Fishing Capital of the South
- Oldham Co. – Farm Tour Capital of Kentucky
- Owensboro –Bluegrass Music Capital of the World
- Paducah – Quilt Capital of the World
- Somerset-Pulaski Co. – Houseboat Capital of the World
- Winchester – Beer Cheese Capital of the World
Visitors can pick up a passport at any of the visitor centers along the Capitals Quest route and even collect a sticker for each spot visited. Those who collect six stickers or visit the 11 destinations will earn a prize and the title of honorary Kentucky Capitals Quest Ambassador.
For more information, click here: Kentucky Capitals Quest ...Where Adventure Awaits!.