New passport program allows visitors to explore hidden gems across Kentucky

(LEX 18) — A new passport program will allow visitors to explore hidden gems across the Commonwealth.

The program, Kentucky Capitals Quest, will feature the following destinations:



Bowling Green – Corvette Capital of the World

Frankfort – Historic Heartbeat of Kentucky

Hopkinsville – Batter Capital of the World

Lexington – Horse Capital of the World

London-Laurel Co. – Cycling Capital of Kentucky

Morehead-Rowan Co. – Muskie Fishing Capital of the South

Oldham Co. – Farm Tour Capital of Kentucky

Owensboro –Bluegrass Music Capital of the World

Paducah – Quilt Capital of the World

Somerset-Pulaski Co. – Houseboat Capital of the World

Winchester – Beer Cheese Capital of the World

Visitors can pick up a passport at any of the visitor centers along the Capitals Quest route and even collect a sticker for each spot visited. Those who collect six stickers or visit the 11 destinations will earn a prize and the title of honorary Kentucky Capitals Quest Ambassador.

For more information, click here: Kentucky Capitals Quest ...Where Adventure Awaits!.