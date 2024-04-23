Watch Now
New passport program allows visitors to explore hidden gems across Kentucky

Posted at 6:00 PM, Apr 23, 2024
(LEX 18) — A new passport program will allow visitors to explore hidden gems across the Commonwealth.

The program, Kentucky Capitals Quest, will feature the following destinations:

  • Bowling Green – Corvette Capital of the World
  • Frankfort – Historic Heartbeat of Kentucky
  • Hopkinsville – Batter Capital of the World
  • Lexington – Horse Capital of the World
  • London-Laurel Co. – Cycling Capital of Kentucky
  • Morehead-Rowan Co. – Muskie Fishing Capital of the South
  • Oldham Co. – Farm Tour Capital of Kentucky
  • Owensboro –Bluegrass Music Capital of the World
  • Paducah – Quilt Capital of the World
  • Somerset-Pulaski Co. – Houseboat Capital of the World
  • Winchester – Beer Cheese Capital of the World

Visitors can pick up a passport at any of the visitor centers along the Capitals Quest route and even collect a sticker for each spot visited. Those who collect six stickers or visit the 11 destinations will earn a prize and the title of honorary Kentucky Capitals Quest Ambassador.
For more information, click here: Kentucky Capitals Quest ...Where Adventure Awaits!.

