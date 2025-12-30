New Peddler’s Mall to open in Lexington, soft launch set for New Year's Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new Peddler's Mall location in Lexington is set to open Thursday with a "soft" opening that will feature 322 vendor booths.

"We're excited. There's a lot left to be done, but we're working on it," Kelly Runner said. Runner serves as the Regional Manager for several central Kentucky Peddler's Mall locations.

The new location has already rented 274 of its 322 vendor booths, with only 48 spaces remaining available after opening the rental process earlier this month.

Store managers said they've noticed a shift in their customer base that influenced the design of this location.

"I have noticed that a lot of our customers are the younger generation shopping for vintage clothing, older media and collectibles," Kenzie Branham said. Branham runs Lexington's New Circle Road location near Liberty Road but has helped with the launch of the new location.

The layout differs from other Peddler's Mall locations to improve the shopping experience.

"We have a big store over there. This one is laid out to zig zag through without getting lost," Branham said.

Management has also taken a more selective approach to vendor applications for this location.

"We've been a little more selective with the people (vendors) who've applied just to give it a nicer vibe here. Going for something totally different, that we've never done before," Runner said.

The concept attracted longtime Georgetown Peddler's Mall vendor Tami Baker to open a second booth at the new location.

"It was a tough decision to take on a second location, but I think it'll be very nice looking, and that was the appeal," Baker said.

*For more information on the new Peddler’s Mall opening for shoppers and vendors, click here: Visit Us — Shop, sell, & save at Peddlers Mall

