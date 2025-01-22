New police chief to take over Feb. 1 in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — As of Feb. 1 at midnight, Sgt. Travis Thompson will assume the title of chief.

"I'm super excited, it's very surreal, it's something I've wanted for a long time," said Sgt. Thompson.

He said one of his goals is a new department, an updated building for his 37 police officers and 16 communication officers. He wants to continue recruiting and aims to retain the folks he has.

"It's a big area in law enforcement today that is tough, because it's a competition, agency to agency, there's not that many people signing up to do this every day," said Thompson.

LEX 18's Ellen Ice asked the soon-to-be chief why he puts on the uniform every day.

"It's a very rewarding career, it's an extremely unique career, but to me it's about helping that true victim of a crime," said Thompson.

The current chief, James Hall, served at the Winchester police department for 25 years, with much of his time spent in criminal investigations.