New power outages hit Woodford County after weekend winter storm

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thousands of Kentuckians remain without power following this weekend's winter storm, with new outages affecting Woodford County residents Tuesday morning.

Kentucky Utilities reported that more than 25,000 customers were impacted by the weekend's ice and snow. While crews continue making progress on restorations, lingering winter conditions are creating fresh challenges.

Around 3,000 people in Woodford County suddenly lost power Tuesday morning due to a transformer issue at a local substation.

"We did have an issue with a transformer at a substation there in Woodford County. We were able to re-route power for about 1,000 of those customers, it impacted about 3,000 customers initially," said Kentucky Utilities spokesman Daniel Lowry.

Even for customers whose power has been restored, utility officials warn residents to remain vigilant about ongoing hazards from the storm's aftermath.

"There's still ice and snow on limbs on trees that can cause some issues. That's a reminder to everybody that safety comes first. Always treat a downed line like it could be energized and extremely dangerous," said Lowry.

For households with restored electricity, conserving energy can help reduce utility bills. Simple steps like using a microwave instead of a conventional oven for meals can make a difference.

"Every little thing you can do to save energy matters. Keeping your thermostat at the lowest comfortable setting also helps," said Lowry.

Utility crews continue working around the clock to restore power to remaining customers.

"Definitely, it is a frustrating issue. We understand that. That's why we have crews that are working, that are helping, and it really matters to our line technicians to get folks restored as safely and as quickly as possible," said Lowry.

Customers can report outages to Kentucky Utilities by calling 800-981-0600 or visiting the LG&E KU website: Outages | LG&E and KU