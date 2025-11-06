New regulations in place for hunting with drones in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — New regulations for hunting with drones are coupling a delicate balance of marrying nature with technology, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials.

Major David Marques tells LEX18 they have to weigh hunter opportunity with managing wildlife populations.

"Technology advances so quick and drones are so prevalent right now," said Marques. "They're used in hunting, they're used recreationally, and they're used commercially."

The updated rules say that hunters cannot use drones to herd wildlife, harass wildlife, or to fish.

If violated, hunters can face fines of up to $500. They could also have their equipment seized and their hunting privileges revoked.

Marques said his officers rely on tips to enforce the regulations, which went into effect Oct. 16.