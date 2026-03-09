New report highlights Kentucky women's health disparities and progress

(LEX 18) — Kentucky ranks 46th in the nation for maternity care access, but new data shows progress in insurance coverage and diabetes rates.

Nearly 17% of Kentucky women live in maternity care deserts, according to a new report from the Kentucky Commission on Women released during Women's History Month.

A maternity care desert is defined as a county with no hospitals or birth centers offering obstetric care and no obstetric providers.

The report also found Kentucky has the highest cancer mortality rate in the nation among women, and Kentucky high school girls face increased mental health issues.

Despite those challenges, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman says the report should inspire women to take action.

"Be an advocate for yourself. If you feel like something is not right, you need another scan or follow up appointment, make it and show up and advocate for yourself," Coleman said.

There is also encouraging news in the report. 92% of Kentucky women between 18 and 44 now have medical insurance, and the diabetes rate in women is close to the national average.

To read the full report, visit women.ky.gov.

