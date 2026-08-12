New residence hall to accommodate nearly 700 University of Kentucky students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Politicians, educators and Lexington residents assembled in the lobby of the University of Kentucky's latest addition: The Kirwan-Blanding Hall dormitory has officially opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the occasion.

"It stayed in budget and on time. It was a very successful project," said Gina Dugas, the university's Senior Vice President for Finance.

The project, which cost 80 million dollars, used a blend of public and private funding, and it replaces the old Kirwan-Blanding Hall towers many will remember. This sprawling complex at the end of Avenue of Trees has room for 649 students. And with roughly 8,500 students expected to be living on campus this year, it's a welcomed, and much needed addition.

"What we've seen, since COVID, there used to be a tradition that a lot of our returning students; sophomores, juniors, (and seniors) would move off campus," said UK Vice President for Student Success, Dr. Kirsten Turner. "We're actually seeing more students who want to return and live on campus. So, this provides an opportunity for more returning students to live on campus as well as housing our first-year students.

Dugas said a small wait list is still in place for campus housing, but it's not unmanageable at this point. The University of Kentucky does not have an on-campus living mandate, so it's a high number of students who are choosing to do that, almost 90% according to the school. It might be because the accommodations have become more luxurious across campus, not just here in the new Kirwan-Blanding building.

"I think we have such a huge menu of different options at the University that there was interest to come (to this new dorm), but there's (also) interest in all of our housing stock," Dr. Turner said.

Some students will begin moving into Kirwan-Blanding Hall this weekend, according to UK Public Relations and Communications Chief Jay Blanton.

