New security measures coming To UK Chandler Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There are big changes coming to UK Chandler Hospital.

Starting today, UK Police will use handheld metal detectors to wand every adult visitor and patient walking into the ER at UK Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital. Less than two weeks ago, there was a huge police presence at the hospital after officers say Bryan Carroll brought gins, body armor & explosives to the hospital.

Expect this the next time you go to ERs at UK Hospital or UK's Good Samaritan Hospital. Enhanced security 24-7

LEX 18 first obtained security video from UK police showing them tackling Carroll as soon as he walked out of the ER. Guns are not allowed on hospital property.

No one was hurt and police say they don’t think Carroll came here to harm anyone, but after the scare, officials decided they should beef up security. They say the plan was already in the works months ago.

“Based on the incident recently, we felt like it may be time to go ahead and implement that sooner,” said Joe Monroe, UK Police Chief.

UK plans to install fixed metal detectors at all ER entrances in the future. For now, UK Police Officers will check people 24/7, which is why the department is looking for more help.

“One of things we are doing is speeding up part-time police officer positions for our healthcare enterprises where we will hire retired officers to work in the hospitals the ER’s, as well as our clinics,” said Monroe.

