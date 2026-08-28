New senior housing complex opens in South Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Dozens of Lexington seniors now have a new affordable housing option in the city's south side following the opening of Wellington Park Apartments.

City leaders, housing officials, and developers cut the ribbon Friday on the 45-unit apartment complex on Dorchester Place. The development is designed for seniors living on fixed incomes, with residents required to earn less than 50% of the area median income to qualify.

The project was funded through a combination of public investments, including $9 million from the Kentucky Housing Corporation and $2 million from the City of Lexington's Affordable Housing Fund.

Council member Whitney Baxter, who represents the area, said affordable housing can help older adults better manage the challenges of aging.

"If we can help relieve stress and free up additional resources for healthcare, nutrition, and in-home care, all while preventing homelessness, we are making a difference in our aging community," Baxter said.

The apartments were developed by AU Associates, the same company behind Midway School Apartments in Woodford County, another housing development geared toward seniors.

LEX NEWS got a look inside the apartments, which include features intended to help residents age in place. Microwaves are installed at lower heights for easier access, while kitchen and bathroom cabinets are designed to accommodate wheelchairs. Other accessibility features include open floor plans and adjustable shelving.

"We have one-bedroom units. All of our one-bedroom units rent below $800 a month," said Johan Graham, president of AU Associates. "It's $775 a unit in one of the most affluent areas in Lexington."

Mayor Linda Gorton said the city has continued to invest heavily in affordable housing initiatives over the past decade. Since 2014, Lexington's Affordable Housing Fund has allocated more than $60 million, helping leverage roughly $490 million in private-sector investment for housing development and preservation projects.

Gorton said those efforts have resulted in nearly 4,000 housing units, and city leaders hope to surpass 4,100 units by the end of the year.

Officials say Wellington Park Apartments will help meet a growing demand for affordable, accessible housing for Lexington's aging population.

