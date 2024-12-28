New solar farm approved in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Between I-64 and US 60 in Fayette County, construction on a new solar farm will start in 2025.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission approved it on Dec. 26. The project is being undertaken by the East Kentucky Power Cooperative (EKPC).

"We serve portions of 89 counties, more than 570,000 meters, and 1.1 million Kentuckians," said Joe Settles with EKPC. "As a co-op we are not for profit, member owned and the need for these is provide a low carbon intensity solution for our members also provide a long term competitive energy resource."

He says the co-op currently has coal, natural gas, hydro electric, and landfill gas to electric. Now they're expanding their solar facilities. The newest solar farm will be nearly 400 acres. It will have 88,000 solar panels and generate 40 megawatts of power.

"It will serve as a resource for industrial and commercial members interested in renewable alternatives," said Settles.

Lexington mayor Linda Gorton is opposed. In a statement to LEX18 news, the mayor said:





”We are considering an appeal. While we support sustainable energy projects, like solar, this plan does not benefit the people of Fayette County. We can find ways to develop solar projects that do not sacrifice our irreplaceable farmland.”





Construction will begin in late 2025. The estimated completion date is 2027. The Kentucky Public Service Commission also approved another solar project for EKPC in Marion County.