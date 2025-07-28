New tech production facility in Franklin County to create 220 Kentucky jobs, Beshear reports

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A release from the office of Governor Beshear reported that the governor joined local officials and leaders from tech company, Nitto, to cut the ribbon on a new production facility that is projected to create 220 jobs in Kentucky.

“The versatility of Kentucky’s economy is one of our state’s greatest strengths, and the continued growth of our manufacturing, automotive and aerospace sectors is key to our historic economic momentum,” said Gov. Beshear.

The new facility is located at 120 Fortune Drive in Franklin County's Industrial Park 3, and will provide, Nitto, a global pioneer of state-of-the-art technology and manufacturer of high-performance materials, with additional production space to deliver quality products to their customers.

"The 220 quality jobs will provide a boost to the local economy as well as incredible opportunities for local Kentuckians and their families. I want to thank Nitto’s leadership for their continued investment in the commonwealth and our workforce,” Beshear added.

“Today marks a proud and exciting milestone for Nitto as we officially open the doors to our new Frankfort facility,” said Shingo Suita, president of Nitto Inc. “This expansion reflects our continued growth, commitment to innovation and dedication to serving our customers and community with excellence. I want to thank the local Kentucky community for their warm welcome to the area along with our incredible team, our partners and everyone who helped bring this vision to life. We look forward to the opportunities this new space will create and the future we will build together."

According to the release, the added jobs further builds on the commonwealth's rising wages. Since 2022, the release detailed that the average incentivized hourly wage has topped $26 in three consecutive years for the first time.

