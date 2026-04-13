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New Vocations expands flagship racehorse adoption facility to help rehome more retired thoroughbreds

New Barn Addition Helps New Vocations Expand
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New Vocations, the oldest and largest racehorse adoption program in the country, is expanding its flagship location on Dolan Lane to help rehome more retired racehorses.

The facility recently unveiled a new 12-stall barn addition and expanded an office space to create what is known as the 'Adoption Center.' The expansion will allow the organization, which already helps more than 600 horses each year find new homes and careers after racing, to increase its capacity.

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"Although we're helping hundreds of horses a year, this addition will help us increase that number by at least fifty or more," Executive Director Anna Ford said.

Ford noted the organization built the original facility 10 years ago. Now demand for thoroughbred aftercare services increased.

"We've been quickly outgrowing it," Ford said.

Longtime thoroughbred owner Margaret Smith made the most substantial contribution to the new building. Smith flew in from New York to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new barn.

"She just has a true heart and passion for the thoroughbreds and we couldn't have done this project without her leadership," Ford said.

Smith's investment brings increased capacity, enhanced daily care, and training to a facility that takes the lead in rehoming retired racehorses.

"It's almost like a calling, I think to do this and hopefully find support and hopefully other people will do it too," Smith said.

"Very satisfying, I could get tearful about it," Smith said.

For more on the organization, click here.

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