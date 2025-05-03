New Vocations gives retired racehorses a second chance at life

(LEX 18) — New Vocations has grown from a single horse farm in Ohio to become the oldest and largest racehorse adoption program in the country, helping 600 horses each year find new homes and careers after racing.

"What they do on the racetrack is such a short part of their life. You know the average age is three to four years old, they have so much more life to live," said Ford.

The organization's mission is focused on rehabilitating, retraining, and rehoming retired racehorses at nine facilities across the country, with its flagship location situated on 150 acres in Lexington, Kentucky.

"Our mission is to serve the industry, the racing industry," said Ford.

What began as a small operation in Laura, Ohio in 1992 has transformed into a benchmark organization in the thoroughbred aftercare industry. The program was started by Dot Morgan, whose daughter Anna Ford now serves as the Thoroughbred Director.

"We grew quickly from 100 horses a year to, we're 600 a year now," said Ford.

At the Kentucky facility, which broke ground in 2015 at Mereworth Farm, visitors can see the history of New Vocations documented in the Stonestreet Room, including Morgan's original marketing materials.

"That she hand drew, made copies of, and then posted it on the three different thoroughbred race tracks in Ohio," said Ford.

The Lexington location represents a significant expansion from the program's humble beginnings.

"Originally the land was primarily tobacco fields," said Ford.

Today, it's a first-class, state-of-the-art retraining facility where staff work daily to prepare former racehorses for their second careers.

"It's great, I mean driving down the road and seeing the hayfields on the right and horse fields on the left," said Ford, describing what it's like to work at the facility.

Among the notable horses currently in the program is Marginal Cost, sired by 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, who is recovering from a soft tissue injury.

"He's been fully rehabbed from that injury and has come over to the training barn and started some training rides and we're really looking forward to seeing what he wants to do," said Ford.

Community and Events Manager Carey Cairo emphasized the organization's significance in the thoroughbred aftercare industry.

"It truly is a family run non-profit organization, we're of course a benchmark in the industry and they run everything incredibly well," said Cairo.

As innovators in the horse racing industry, New Vocations remains committed to its core purpose.

"Be there to help with any horse that needs help getting into the second career when they're leaving the racetrack," said Ford.